Salo was shipped down to AHL Bridgeport on Monday. Salo has played exclusively overseas in Sweden throughout his career but will make the jump to North America with the Sound Tigers. Selected by the organization in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft, Salo figures to spend the year developing in the minors but could earn a call-up if he can bring his offensive game to North America.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO