10 El Pasoans die of Covid in past week, none were vaccinated

By Jim Parker
 4 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- A total of ten El Pasoans died from Covid-19 over the past week - and for the first time in a number of weeks, all of those deaths involved non-vaccinated individuals, the El Department of Public Health announced Monday.

The ten latest victims - five men and five women - all had underlying health issues and ranged in age from their 50s to 90s. They included:

  • 3 men in their 50s
  • 1 woman in her 50s
  • 1 woman in her 60s
  • 2 men in their 70s
  • 2 women in their 80s
  • 1 woman in her 90s

With no new reports of any breakthrough deaths, the number of fatalities involving those fully-vaccinated remained at 26. The cumulative count of all Covid deaths during the pandemic in El Paso County numbers 2,806.

Meanwhile, 893 new virus cases were reported over the past week in El Paso County, with 264 of those being breakthrough infections.

Active infections in El Paso County are currently at 1,863.

Health officials advised that the number of El Pasoans believed to have recovered from Covid-19 throughout the pandemic was 141,544. However, doctors say some recovered persons may still experience lasting health impacts from virus infection.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPstrong.org .

The post 10 El Pasoans die of Covid in past week, none were vaccinated appeared first on KVIA .

