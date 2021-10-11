Human Ashes Spread In Steelers' Heinz Field Prompts Police Investigation

One football fan's perfect final resting spot may have brought them peace, but the illegal dumping of human remains has prompted a police investigation at Heinz's Field.

Unnamed parties spread a football fan's ashes in the stadium seats and on the south end zone of the field on Sunday as WTAE and KDKA are reporting.

As the identity of the deceased was not released, it is unknown if they were a Panthers or a Steelers fan, or if they were a fan of both, but the incident did occur following the Steelers win over Denver at the stadium.

Steelers officials say fans are "not permitted to spread ashes at Heinz Field."

Ashes cannot be spread in Pennsylvania without a property owner’s permission, according to state law.

