CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Human Ashes Spread In Steelers' Heinz Field Prompts Police Investigation

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNFkH_0cNp8g3E00

One football fan's perfect final resting spot may have brought them peace, but the illegal dumping of human remains has prompted a police investigation at Heinz's Field.

Unnamed parties spread a football fan's ashes in the stadium seats and on the south end zone of the field on Sunday as WTAE and KDKA are reporting.

As the identity of the deceased was not released, it is unknown if they were a Panthers or a Steelers fan, or if they were a fan of both, but the incident did occur following the Steelers win over Denver at the stadium.

Steelers officials say fans are "not permitted to spread ashes at Heinz Field."

Ashes cannot be spread in Pennsylvania without a property owner’s permission, according to state law.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Rock 104.1

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Caught Doin’ It in the Men’s Bathroom

The Philadelphia Eagles played the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and won the game 21-18. Apparently, the game wasn't that exciting, (even though there was a streaker that ran on the field) because two young people got caught getting it on in the men's bathroom at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
NFL
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fireworks to serve as reminder for fans to enter Heinz Field at Steelers games

Pittsburghers enjoy a good fireworks show, and the Steelers are doing their part to help fans get their fix. These fireworks, though, are for informational purposes and not strictly entertainment. Starting Sunday, the Steelers are introducing a program in which they will set off fireworks as a reminder to fans...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
CBS Pittsburgh

Rolling Stones To Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic At Heinz Field on Monday

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Rolling Stones will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic before Monday night’s concert at Heinz Field. Parking lots will open for tailgating at 3:30 p.m. on Monday. The vaccine clinic will open at 5:30 p.m., the same time the gates will open. First doses of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccine will be available, and booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine will be available for those who meet the CDC’s eligibility guidelines.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Steelers Game Today: Steelers vs Broncos injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live Stream, TV channel

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate search of a win today against the Broncos. Here are the odds, injury report, TV schedule, and live stream for Week 5. Mike Tomlin’s team no doubt knew what was at stake for them in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, they were not able to steal a road win from a quality opponent last week, and have now dropped three straight games.
NFL
steelers.com

Heinz Field hosts high school sports safety event

The Korey Stringer Institute (KSI), a national sports safety research and advocacy organization, brought together dozens of Pennsylvania's foremost experts in medicine and sports to develop a policy roadmap to advance best medical practices proven to reduce sport-related deaths as a part of "Team Up for Sports Safety" initiative. The event took place at Heinz Field, and was hosted by the Steelers, with representatives from the PIAA sports medicine advisory committee, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Directors Association (PSADA), state athletic trainers, sports medicine physicians, legislators, and others to discuss policies to improve high school sport safety in Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers Depot

Steelers Focused On ‘Spreading The Work Around’ In Dime Defense With Cam Sutton Out

Throughout Sunday’s 27-19 win over the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field, the Pittsburgh Steelers experimented quite a bit defensively, specifically in its dime defense, without Cam Sutton on the field as the veteran cornerback was inactive Sunday with an injury. Against the Broncos, guys like Robert Spillane, Tre Norwood, Arthur...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Police#Heinz Field#American Football#Heinz S Field#Wtae#Kdka#Panthers
MySanAntonio

Game time tussle leads to ejections, prompts SAISD investigation

A local school district has opened an investigation after this week’s Thursday night lights took a turn for the worse. A Thursday football game between Lanier and Brackenridge featured more than exciting sports plays as a skirmish went down between the student athletes. At least three individuals were ejected from the game at the SAISD complex, according to the Express-News.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
behindthesteelcurtain.com

A favorable matchup awaits the Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) host the Denver Broncos (3-1) at Heinz Field on Sunday. Here’s a preview of the matchup. Pittsburgh opened the week as just a one-point home favorite, which speaks volumes about how they’re currently perceived. While there’s no doubt the Steelers have struggled, they’ve also faced stiff competition in the season’s first quarter. All of Pittsburgh’s opponents thus far currently boast 3-1 records.
NFL
steelers.com

Heinz Field & Steelers launch fireworks alert program

Heinz Field Management and the Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning a new program with the goal of reminding fans to enter the stadium early to ensure they will not miss kickoff. The program will begin this Sunday night prior to the Steelers game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football (NBC, 8:20 p.m.).
NFL
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

Anthony Miller has been a pretty productive player since entering the NFL with the Chicago Bears in 2018. Now, he’s set to join his third team in four months, with the Pittsburgh Steelers ready to add him to the team. Miller was reportedly set to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Packers' Jones on Steelers game, father's ashes

The Green Bay Packers have taken control of the NFC North after winning three straight games. On the FOX6 Blitz, FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with Packers running back Aaron Jones to get his thoughts on the season and why this year is so special to him. Zhao: "Joining me...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Hall of Fame ring ceremony planned for Sunday at Heinz Field

Sunday is a big game for the Steelers. With Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson out for the game, Pittsburgh is favorited to win and bring their record back to .500 after falling 1-3 to start the season. It will also be an important game for the recent Steelers inducted into the...
NFL
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
144K+
Followers
28K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy