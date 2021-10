Boston Bruins: Some questions, but the window is still open. Reason to believe in the Bruins: They still have the best top line in hockey with Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, and Brad Marchand leading the way, and have the potential for a great second line with Taylor Hall and Craig Smith. They are an older team, they do not have a great farm system, but they still have six or seven really high-end players that are going to carry them. Charlie McAvoy is also going to be a consistent Norris Trophy contender for years.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO