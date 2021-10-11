New $79 Pixel Stand might actually be worth buying for your Pixel 6

You shouldn’t hold yourself back from taking advantage of 4K TV deals, as there’s nothing like watching your favorite shows on your home theater setup to unwind after a long day. It’s recommended to get the largest screen that your budget allows, but with Best Buy TV deals, which includes 70-inch TV deals, you might be surprised that you can afford a massive display. For example, Best Buy is selling the Hisense 70A6G at $270 off, bringing the price of the 70-inch 4K TV down to just $580 from its original price of $850.

