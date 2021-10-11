Giants’ Joe Judge on Kadarius Toney punch: ‘It’s not going to be condoned’

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Kadarius Toney has been something of a bit actor in this young Giants season. The rookie first-round draft pick has been eased into the offense — used somewhat sparingly, but just enough to give a tantalizing glimpse into his athleticism. That’s been the case from Week 1 to 3, but this week against the Saints? Well, it’s finally time for this bit actor to get his close-up. With Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) officially ruled out for this Sunday’s game, and Kenny Golladay working around an injured hip, Toney will rise to the forefront of the Giants' passing game.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO