Giants’ Joe Judge on Kadarius Toney punch: ‘It’s not going to be condoned’
New York Giants coach Joe Judge indicated some kind of punishment was coming for rookie Kadarius Toney after he threw a punch at a Dallas Cowboys defender on Sunday. Judge, who preaches about having a disciplined team, has seen his team record 31 penalties for 255 yards along with 11 first-down penalties. The frustration appeared to boil over when Toney threw a punch at Damontae Kazee after a skirmish late in the game.fox40jackson.com
Comments / 0