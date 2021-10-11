The Grand Theft Auto trio is getting remastered for PC and Consoles

Grand Theft Auto III was one of the very first games that I played on the PS2, as I excitedly rented it from the Video Shop (younger readers might need to Google what ones of those were) not too long after getting my PS2 in the Christmas of 2001. I had played the first two games in the series (along with the London expansion pack for the first game) and I was suitably intrigued to see how the previous top down 2D series would translate to the 3D realm. Recently I decided that, seeing as it’s probably been something like 18-19 years since I last played Grand Theft Auto III, I would revisit it to see how it holds up after all these years.

