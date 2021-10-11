The Grand Theft Auto trio is getting remastered for PC and Consoles
Following multiple reports, Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas will all be remastered in HD. They’ll be packaged together as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The collection will be available on PC (through the Rockstar Games Launcher), PlayStation, Xbox, and, more interestingly, the Nintendo Switch. It will be available for both iOS and Android in the first half of 2022. Pricing and a release date have yet to be announced.enplugged.com
