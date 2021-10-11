CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Grand Theft Auto trio is getting remastered for PC and Consoles

By Janidu Teshan
enplugged.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing multiple reports, Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas will all be remastered in HD. They’ll be packaged together as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The collection will be available on PC (through the Rockstar Games Launcher), PlayStation, Xbox, and, more interestingly, the Nintendo Switch. It will be available for both iOS and Android in the first half of 2022. Pricing and a release date have yet to be announced.

enplugged.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
Sportico

NBA 2K, Grand Theft Auto Beat Back Appeal of Infringement Suit

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has affirmed that multiplayer modes in NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto do not infringe a technology company’s patents for broadcast channels used in online communities. On Monday, a three-judge panel of the Federal Circuit held against Acceleration Bay, a Delaware LLC with its principal place of business in California. In court filings, Acceleration Bay describes itself as “an incubator for next generation businesses” with a focus on companies that deliver “information and content in real-time.” Acceleration Bay contends that Take-Two Interactive Software, along with subsidiaries Rockstar Games and 2K Sports, own...
FIFA
PC Gamer

Grand Theft Auto modders that tried to get around a DMCA claim get walloped with Take-Two lawsuit

The existence of the GTA Trilogy remaster was more-or-less confirmed by the Korean ratings board last week, but the rumours have been gathering pace for a while: not least because Rockstar parent company Take-Two has been getting very heavy-handed with modders of the original games on PC. Dozens of mods have been disappearing thanks to DMCA notices this year, while a month ago GTA Underground shut down after six years of work.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Remaster Appears on Korean Rating Board, Possible November Release For GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas

A new listing on Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee website has added further evidence to the rumored Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster. The listing, which reveals that the remastered trilogy may be titled Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, has since been removed from the rating board. The remastered bundle is set to include three PS2-era Grand Theft Auto titles—Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Theft Auto V#Consoles#Grand Theft Auto Iii#Rockstar Games#The Nintendo Switch#Ios#Cj
Ubergizmo

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition Announced

Back in August, it was rumored that Rockstar was working on a trilogy remaster of their Grand Theft Auto series. It turns out that the rumors were true as Rockstar has since officially announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. This will include the original Grand Theft Auto, Grand Theft Auto 2, and Grand Theft Auto III.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingrespawn.com

Retro Respawn – Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto III was one of the very first games that I played on the PS2, as I excitedly rented it from the Video Shop (younger readers might need to Google what ones of those were) not too long after getting my PS2 in the Christmas of 2001. I had played the first two games in the series (along with the London expansion pack for the first game) and I was suitably intrigued to see how the previous top down 2D series would translate to the 3D realm. Recently I decided that, seeing as it’s probably been something like 18-19 years since I last played Grand Theft Auto III, I would revisit it to see how it holds up after all these years.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
GamesRadar+

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy could be a $70 purchase

The GTA remastered trilogy could be a full price game, according to one retailer listing. That's according to Base.com, as spotted by the Twitter user below. The UK-based retailer has listed Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for £55 on last-gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One, and £65 on new-gen platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Crysis 2 Remastered PC and Console Enhancements Detailed by Crytek

HDR (In a Day Zero Patch) TAA (Temporal Anti-Aliasing) Improved Post Processing POM (Parallax Occlusion Mapping improvements) SSS (Screen Space Shadows) SSDO (Screen Space Directional Occlusion) SSGI (Screen Space Global Illumination) SVOGI (Voxel-based Global Illumination) SSR (Screen Space Reflections - Improved from Crysis 1 Remastered) Improved Shadow Technology. Shadows On...
VIDEO GAMES
WRIC - ABC 8News

Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch OLED: Is it worth the upgrade?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s a little bit more than just a display change The Nintendo Switch, a handheld gaming console first launched in 2017 and quickly became one of the fastest-selling devices. As of June 2021, almost 90 million units had been sold. This includes the 16 million units […]
VIDEO GAMES
topgear.com

The McLaren P1 designer has created a Grand Theft Auto V car

Frank Stephenson has mashed up loads of his old designs into one car. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Over on his fantastically honest YouTube channel, legendary car designer Frank Stephenson has recently been reviewing a whole...
TECHNOLOGY
WGNO

Sora joins the fight: Three awesome products featuring the final Super Smash Bros. fighter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sora has officially been revealed as the latest and possibly final character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and fans couldn’t be happier. The primary protagonist in the Kingdom Hearts series, Sora is the first Disney-owned character to make it into the Super Smash Bros. games. Many […]
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got dedicated pieces on deals on televisions, general technology, and gaming – the latter of which you’re reading right now. We’ve even got one just for the Nintendo Switch,...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Eve Spectrum 4K 144Hz review – a blazing fast 4K gaming monitor

It’s no use packing your rig with the best gaming CPU and graphics card if you don’t own a screen that can keep up with the amount of frames they push, but high refresh rates usually come with a resolution tax. After a lengthy head-to-head with Asus to be the first to bring HDMI 2.1 ports to market, Eve now has one of the fastest UHD panels out there with its crowdfunded Eve Spectrum 4K gaming monitor.
ELECTRONICS
firstsportz.com

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Remastered coming soon: Will be available for PC, Consoles, Android and iOS

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most popular game series if not the most popular game series as of now. GTA gave the open-world genre of the game a new dimension. GTA V is the most-watched game right now. Older GTA games are one of the biggest reasons behind GTA v’s success. Gaming Comunity is really excited as Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Remastered coming soon.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Announcement Trailer

Later this month marks a very special anniversary for Rockstar Games: 20 years since the original release of Grand Theft Auto III. In honor of the upcoming anniversary, today we are excited to announce that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be coming to current generation platforms later this year.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy