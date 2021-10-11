Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Buried’ On Showtime, A Docuseries About A Woman Who Suddenly Remembers Her Father Murdering Her Friend
In 1989, Eileen Franklin suddenly remembered what until then was a repressed memory, of her father George raping and then bludgeoning to death her best friend, Susan Nason, in 1969. At the time, both Eileen and Susan were 8 years old. Franklin’s recall of that memory led to the arrest and trial of George Franklin for a brutal murder that went unsolved for 20 years. In the four-part docuseries Buried, written and directed by Yotam Guendelman and Ari Pines, the first-of-its-kind case is recalled, including the aftermath where Franklin’s testimony was called into question by members of her own family.decider.com
