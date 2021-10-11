CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Buried’ On Showtime, A Docuseries About A Woman Who Suddenly Remembers Her Father Murdering Her Friend

By Joel Keller
Decider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1989, Eileen Franklin suddenly remembered what until then was a repressed memory, of her father George raping and then bludgeoning to death her best friend, Susan Nason, in 1969. At the time, both Eileen and Susan were 8 years old. Franklin’s recall of that memory led to the arrest and trial of George Franklin for a brutal murder that went unsolved for 20 years. In the four-part docuseries Buried, written and directed by Yotam Guendelman and Ari Pines, the first-of-its-kind case is recalled, including the aftermath where Franklin’s testimony was called into question by members of her own family.

decider.com

Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Maid’ On Netflix, Where Margaret Qualley Plays A Woman Who Scratches By To Make A Better Life For Her Daughter

Margaret Qualley is one of those actors who has been showing up in high quality projects for the last few years (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Fosse/Verdon, The Leftovers). For the most part, though, despite her fine performances over the years, she still might be more widely known as Andie MacDowell’s daughter than anything else. With Maid, however, that’s about to change. We usually never call a role a “star-making turn,” but Qualley’s performance in Maid is pretty damned close to that. Read on for more.
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Scaredy Cats’ On Netflix, A Kids’ Series About A Girl Learning To Use Her New Witchy Powers For Good

It’s October, which means “spooky season” has begun in earnest. Netflix’s October slate of shows is filled with Halloween scarefests for all ages, including the decidedly kid-oriented series Scaredy Cats. Want to see some 12-year-old kids turn into cats, fly on brooms and generally try to figure out the whole “good witch” thing? Read on to find out more.
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Luna Park’ On Netflix, An Italian Drama About A Woman Torn Between Two Very Different Families

We love stories of long-lost siblings or twins being reunited as adults, especially if they’ve grown up in very different circumstances. There’s a reason why the sitcom Sister, Sister was such a long-running hit, for instance. But we haven’t seen estranged sisters as different as Nora and Rosa, the main characters in the light Italian drama Luna Park. Read on for more.
George Franklin
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Chucky’ On Syfy And USA Network, Where The Murderous Doll Terrorizes A New Generation Of Victims

The Child’s Play franchise has had a good, long life — the original film came out way back in 1988. (Raise your hand if you were EVEN ALIVE then.) But it’s also current, with the most recent film — Cult of Chucky — coming out only four years ago. Details from that film will feed into the new USA/Syfy series Chucky, which will be run by Don Mancini, the franchise’s creator. But will Chucky be as scary — or as creepily funny — on a basic cable budget?
The Independent

Missing woman’s sister asks TikTok for help after Gabby Petito case: ‘Do your thing’

Courtney Bryan’s most recent Instagram post shows her relaxing in the Hunt Hot Springs at the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, northern California on 23 September.The 32-year-old is believed to have spent the day at the secluded spot 270 miles north of San Francisco with her dog and travelling companion, a black-and-white border collie mix called Booch. After sending a text message from near the springs just after 9pm that night, Ms Bryan vanished, along with Booch and the maroon 2004 Subaru Legacy they were travelling in. Desperate for answers and having seen how effectively social media was used in the...
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘My Name Is Pauli Murray’ On Amazon, An Eye-Opening Documentary About An Activist Who Should Be A Household Name

My Name Is Pauli Murray, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, puts the spotlight on an unsung historical hero. You may not know their name, but Pauli Murray’s work changed the world in ways we’re still seeing the impact of today. Directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West – the same duo who brought us RBG – this documentary finally puts Murray at the center of their own story with the help of scholars, family, admirers, and more.
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Pretty Smart’ On Netflix, Where A Harvard Grad Moves In With Her Carefree Sister And Roomies In L.A.

Emily Osment in her share of sitcoms, and she’s always done a great job. But we’ve never see her carry one, especially a traditional multicamera show. Pretty Smart is the first opportunity to show what she can do as a lead, and she’s one of the biggest reasons to watch the new Netflix sitcom. But is the rest of the show worth watching?
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Just Beyond’ On Disney+, An R.L. Stine-Inspired Anthology Series That Mixes Teens, Scares And Laughs

Just Beyond is an anthology series, created by Seth Grahame-Smith, that’s loosely based on the Just Beyond series of graphic novels by R.L. Stine. The tales told in the eight episodes are about teens their worlds rocked by situations that are “just beyond” reality. Sure, in most episodes, the teens get the upper hand over the silly grownups in their midst, but do the stories go “just beyond” that?
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Blue Period’ on Netflix, a Moody Anime Series About an Angsty Teen Who Discovers the Latent Artist Within

Is “emo anime” a legit subgenre? Netflix’s Blue Period would absolutely meet the demands of such a thing, being an understated teen drama about a sensitive young man who spends a lot of time thinking to himself about what he wants to do about his future. Based on the manga by Tsubusa Yamaguchi, the series numbers nine episodes, a new one debuting every Saturday through Dec. 4., so don’t dig in for a binge yet. Not much happens in the first 24 minutes, this series not being particularly action-packed or flashy in the animation department, depending instead on a character-driven plot.
Decider

‘NCIS: Los Angeles,’ ‘GLOW’ Actor Ravil Isyanov Dies at 59

NCIS: Los Angeles and GLOW actor Ravil Isyanov died of cancer on Sept. 29. He was 59. Isyanov’s death was confirmed to Variety by his agent, Tanya Kleckner. “He was a true gentleman and worked up until [his] passing. I’ve worked with him for 20 years and we became firm friends,” Kleckner said. “He will be sorely missed. We are all heartbroken by this tragic loss, a beautiful soul gone way too soon.”
Fox News

Brittany Murphy ‘wasn’t herself’ before her sudden death at 32, doc says: ‘She just seemed so sad’

Brittany Murphy’s sudden death still raises questions 12 years later. The late American actress is the subject of a new HBO Max documentary airing on Oct. 14 titled "What Happened, Brittany Murphy?" which promises to reveal "chilling details" about her final days. It also explores her relationship with her husband, British screenwriter and producer Simon Monjack.
E! News

The Surprising Call Brittany Murphy's Husband Made After Her Death

Watch: HBO Max's "What Happened, Brittany Murphy" Revelations. Amber Ryland will never forget those first few days after Brittany Murphy's death. The former Radar Online reporter looks back at that time in the new HBO Max documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy?. It was December 2009, and the world had learned...
musictimes.com

Miguel Cheated on Supermodel Wife? Mystery Behind Cause of Split Explored

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have reportedly separated despite no confirmation from the couple about their relationship status. Based on this article by People, the "Sure Thing" singer and his supermodel wife decided to part ways after almost a decade together and nearly three years of marriage. A representative of the couple exclusively shared the news with the publication.
