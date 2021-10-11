Man accused of attacking police officer, cashier at Kroger in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man faces a slew of charges after an affidavit says he assaulted a police officer, a security officer and a cashier at a Kroger in Nashville. Sunday just before 9 p.m. a Nashville police officer responded to the Kroger on Monroe St. for reports of a person with a weapon. According to an affidavit, Early Miles punched one of the cashiers for unknown reasons before going behind the counter and ripping the door completely off its hinges. Miles is then accused of charging at the employee and punching her multiple times.fox17.com
Comments / 0