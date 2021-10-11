‘YOU’ Season 3 Breathes New Life into the Series
When YOU first premiered on Lifetime, watching it felt akin to a certain book-loving stalker discovering his newest obsession. Here was a show that didn’t just acknowledge the inherent creepiness of the romance genre but flipped these tropes on their head, transforming the nice guy protagonist into an unrelenting monster and social media into another tool in his twisted arsenal. After a second season that largely rehashed that extraordinary premiere, this twisted drama has found itself yet again. YOU Season 3 is a marital therapy session wrapped in murder, lies, and even more glass cages. Stick with it, and you will be rewarded beyond your wildest, blood-soaked dreams.decider.com
