Family mistakenly given COVID vaccines instead of flu shots, Indiana attorney says
A family of four says it was mistakenly given COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots at a Walgreens pharmacy in Indiana, according to the family’s attorney. In a news release sent to McClatchy News, the Evansville family’s attorney said this was an accidental shot mix-up at their local Walgreens this month. The family of two adults and two kids, ages 4 and 5, have not been publicly identified.www.sunherald.com
