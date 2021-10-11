Please Enable JavaScript

Amazon Prime Video is launching the Victorine Narrative Lab, a new mentoring program for aspiring writers, in collaboration with the French Riviera city of Nice and the top-ranking French film school Louis-Lumiere.
Through the program, Amazon Prime Video will allow emerging writers to craft, develop, and perfect their first feature film with the artistic and professional guidance from established French authors and screenwriters, as well as professors from Louis-Lumière. At the end of the Lab, Prime Video will have first-look rights on those scripts, and will have the opportunity to develop this project further with the writer, which could become...
