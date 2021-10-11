CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros dismiss sign-stealing implications by Chisox pitcher

KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — The Houston Astros found themselves in familiar territory Monday, brushing aside comments by Chicago White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera after he implied they stole signs while winning the first two games of the AL Division Series in their ballpark. “He can say what he wants to say,”...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
FanSided

Watch White Sox fans erupt after Jose Altuve hit by pitch (Video)

Chicago White Sox fans were ecstatic when Carlos Rodon plunked Jose Altuve on the shoulder in Game 4. The Astros appear destined for the ALCS, but not before Jose Altuve had to wear one on the shoulder. The Houston second baseman has been the victim of inside pitches all season. And when he does end up wearing one on the road, the crowd generally loves it.
MLB
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Jeff Luhnow
Person
Ryan Tepera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chisox#Ap#The Houston Astros#The Al Division Series#The White Sox#Major League Baseball
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
FanSided

Astros get brutal injury update on Lance McCullers before ALCS

The Houston Astros are ALCS-bound but they may have to face the loaded Red Sox lineup without Lance McCullers Jr. in the rotation. Lance McCullers Jr. got the ball for the Houston Astros as the Game 4 starter in the eventual series-clinching win for the club over the White Sox. Outside of a solo home run given up to Gavin Sheets, the right-handed hurler looked good with just the one earned run over four innings, this after allowing four hits and no runs in 6.2 innings in Game 1.
MLB
NESN

Nathan Eovaldi Didn’t Mince Words About His Feelings Toward Astros

There’s plenty of history — both on-field and off — between the Red Sox and the Houston Astros, and it’s all about to come to a head as the teams face off in the American League Championship Series. Naturally, Nathan Eovaldi has strong feelings toward his upcoming opponent. “I don’t...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Houston Chronicle

Astros pitcher Kendall Graveman returns from paternity leave

Astros reliever Kendall Graveman returned from paternity leave and was reinstated before Thursday’s game against the Rays. Graveman was placed on the paternity list Tuesday. His last outing was Saturday in Oakland, when he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings but allowed an inherited runner to score, which tied the game and gave him a blown save. Graveman ranks second among American League relievers in opponent batting average (.176), third in opponent OPS (.528), third in ERA (1.67) and eighth in WHIP (0.96).
MLB
The Associated Press

LEADING OFF: Astros face renewed sign-stealing charge

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:. The Astros are facing renewed suspicions over sign stealing two years after being punished by the league for a scandal during their 2017 World Series run. White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera implied Sunday night that Houston may have been stealing signs...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Carlos Correa loves Chicago — and deep-dish pizza — so would the Cubs target the Houston Astros shortstop in free agency? It doesn’t appear likely.

An unexpected day off Monday thanks to a rainy forecast meant Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa spent most of his time in the team hotel. While he focused on relaxing and resting in preparation for Tuesday’s Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox, Correa made sure his day included eating deep-dish pizza. “Every time I come to Chicago, I’ve got to have ...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: Anyone up for a players referendum on Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa? Here’s how it might work.

Tony La Russa will be back as Chicago White Sox manager if he wants, though he insisted after their playoff exit Tuesday it’s up to management and players to let him know they want him back. Of course, none of them really has a vote. The only one who does is Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, the one who hired La Russa in the first place. Does anyone really believe Reinsdorf is going to get rid of La ...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Ryan Tepera Implies Astros May Have Been Stealing White Sox's Signs in ALDS

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Ryan Tepera suggested the Houston Astros may have been stealing signs in the first two games of their American League Division Series matchup. "Yeah. It is what it is. They've obviously had a reputation of doing some sketchy stuff over there," Tepera told reporters, comparing Houston's offensive performance at home versus the road. "It's just, we can say that it's a little bit of a difference. I think you saw the swings and misses tonight compared to, you know, the first two games at Minute Maid. But that's not really the story, you know? We come here to play. We're going to compete. We're not going to worry about what they're going to do.
MLB
MLB

ChiSox? Astros? Who should Boston root for?

BOSTON -- As the Rays and Red Sox battled for a chance to play in the American League Championship Series, Houston and Chicago faced off halfway across the country looking for the same opportunity. • ALCS Game 1 presented by loanDepot: Friday, TBD on FOX. After getting shut out at...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy