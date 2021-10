I turned 40 and threw myself a roller skating birthday party. I rented out the whole rink and rolled myself around on that black-lit oval until I was dizzy with happiness. On the 50th anniversary of NASA’s moon landing, I made cupcakes with gray icing and placed a flag on the table with pride as if I’d been the one leaving my dusty footprints there myself. And who doesn’t celebrate the Kentucky Derby (it’s the first Sunday in May, if you want to join in next year) by putting a hat on and pretending you know how to make bets on horses you’ve never heard of?

