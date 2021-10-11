CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Spice Mix May Have Saved Popeyes

By Kalea Martin
It's hard to imagine Popeyes chicken or french fries without their signature seasoning, but back in 1972, it didn't even exist (via Popeyes). When Popeyes founder Alvin C. Copeland Sr. opened the first Popeyes location in Arabi, just outside of New Orleans, it wasn't even called Popeyes, but rather "Chicken on the Run." Though Copeland's fast-food restaurant did serve fried chicken, it was distinctly different from the kind we see on the menu today. And unfortunately, it wasn't tasty enough to bring in many customers, even after several months of being in business.

