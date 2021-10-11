How to choose a monocular: top tips on what to look for
While a pair of the best binoculars can be useful for many things, from bird-watching to nature-spotting, there are times when they can seem too awkward or cumbersome – for example when out trekking or fell walking. In that situation, there's the alternative of the less intrusive, but still more-than-useful monocular. Essentially the monocular and binocular serve the same purpose of bringing the faraway closer, but whereas the binocular is constructed from two tubes and requires two eyes to view, the monocular requires only one in both cases.www.t3.com
Comments / 0