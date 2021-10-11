How to choose a monocular: top tips on what to look for

Welcome to T3's guide to the best monoculars on the market. Half a binocular, or a telescope in miniature? Both can describe this specialist bit of kit. But an advantage the monocular has over both a pair of the best binoculars and especially today's best telescopes, it that it's more compact and portable than either. Lightweight and pocket-friendly, we're more likely to slip a monocular into our jacket or rucksack for everyday use than these alternatives, thus opening up a whole world of observational possibilities, whether we're bird watching, heading out for a nature walk, or are at the local footie match. Read on for some advice on what to look for, followed by our pick of some of the best monoculars on the market.

