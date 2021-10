The past few years have taught indie rock/indietronica singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mote a lot, and allowed him to reflect on what’s important to him and how he wants to live his life. His blossoming career had to be paused somewhat back in 2018 due to illness, though he did release an impressive EP the following year. Determined to start afresh and get himself back to 100%, he relocated to Berlin from Nashville, Tennessee just before the pandemic hit. His first year in the city was spent writing, while he also took it upon himself to study film and add videography to his repertoire.

