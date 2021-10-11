CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate action at COP26 could save millions of lives, WHO says

By Emma Farge
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

GENEVA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization and about three-quarters of global health care workers on Monday called on governments to step up climate action at the COP26 global climate conference, saying it could save millions of lives a year.

The UN health agency’s report on climate change and health calls for transformational action in every sector including energy, transport and finance, saying the public health benefits of ambitious climate actions far outweigh the costs.

“The burning of fossil fuels is killing us. Climate change is the single biggest health threat facing humanity,” the WHO said on Monday.

The WHO has previously said some 13.7 million deaths a year, or around 24.3% of the global total, were due to environmental risks such as air pollution and chemical exposure.

It is not clear exactly how many of those are directly linked to climate change, although the WHO’s Maria Neira said about 80% of the deaths from air pollution could be prevented through compliance with its guidelines.

The report's release coincides with a letter healthyclimateletter.net backed by more than 400 health bodies representing more than 45 million nurses, doctors and medical professionals also calling for action.

“The actions called for in this letter — which are necessary although not sufficient to fully address the climate and health crises — will go a long way toward protecting people worldwide,” the letter said.

Last week, the United Nations Human Rights Council recognised access to a clean and healthy environment as a fundamental right, adding its weight to the fight against climate change. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

