BOSTON (CBS) — The city of Boston has missed out on the annual tradition of hosting a Red Sox game at Fenway Park and the Boston Marathon on Patriots Day in April the last two years. But that could change next week. With Tuesday night’s victory over the Yankees in the AL Wild Card game, the Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALDS, where they will face the Tampa Bay Rays. Games 1 and 2 will be played on Thursday and Friday, respectively, in St. Petersburg, Florida. (WBZ-TV graphic) Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday at Fenway Park. And if there’s a Game 4, it’s...

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO