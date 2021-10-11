CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden takes Columbus Day off, attends wedding as crises and disapproval threaten agenda

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden took the day off work Monday for some Columbus Day R&R in Delaware — along with a stop at a wedding nearby in Pennsylvania — despite multiple ongoing crises that are tanking his approval ratings and threatening his agenda. Biden didn’t speak with reporters when he returned to...

Eric Miller
4d ago

He’ll do anything to avoid having to answer questions about how he has been a total failure in everything, Covid, Afghanistan, border security, the list is endless!!!

Barry McKendree
4d ago

Biden has been off doing nothing since he's been in the white house for at least the 50 years he's been around. WHAT A WASTE!!!

aDistraction
4d ago

The best thing Biden can do is take time off. It’s his work that creates hardship for Americans, not his time off.

