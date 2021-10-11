Remember when work mattered? Idled workers need to be lured off sidelines. (Editorial)

That’s a question that the White House needs to answer whenever it talks up its big plans. There’s their $1 trillion infrastructure bill that was assembled by a bipartisan group in Congress, which has been put on ice while Democrats fight among themselves over how much they can include in their so-called reconciliation package, a measure that will contain all the other stuff. And that they’ll need to pass on their own. The price tag for that bill, once estimated at some $3.5 trillion, will surely continue to slide downward as Democrats look to appease the more moderate members of their party. And there are still a few of them, thankfully.