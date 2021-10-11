CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Italian Covid bereaved want inquiry extended beyond early outbreak

By Angela Giuffrida in Rome
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Stm89_0cNp5CaV00
A social distancing sign in Rome on the third day of Italy’s first nationwide lockdown in March 2020.

Relatives of coronavirus victims in Italy are pushing for a full public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic as documents from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) show the first Covid-19 cases registered in 16 European countries originated from Italy.

Italy was the first western country to report an outbreak and has the second highest Covid-related death toll (131,335) in Europe after the UK (137,763).

The first local transmission of the infection was diagnosed in Codogno, a Lombardy town south of Milan, on 21 February 2020. But a parliamentary commission set up to investigate the government’s handling of coronavirus will only focus on the period until 30 January 2020, the day before a national emergency was declared.

The inquiry will look into the initial outbreaks in countries such as China and the appropriateness of measures adopted by those states and the World Health Organization (WHO) to avoid contagion around the world.

It was originally intended to look more broadly at the government’s response to the pandemic, especially in the early stage as it scrambled to contain rapidly rising infections and deaths. But the cut-off date was imposed after amendments from politicians from the centre-left Democratic party, the Five Star Movement (M5S) and the far-right League, which were supported by the commission in July.

Thousands of bereaved relatives have signed a petition in recent days to widen the inquiry before its terms are rubber-stamped next week.

“We need to abolish these scandalous amendments, which are a slap in the face to the families of victims who only want to know what happened,” said Consuelo Locati, a lawyer representing more than 500 families who have brought legal proceedings against the government. She said a full inquiry would be beneficial in terms of learning from errors made and better preparing the country for future pandemics.

Locati pointed to documents from the ECDC, seen by the Guardian, that show 16 countries in Europe registered their first Covid-19 infections in people who had returned from Italy. The infections were recorded between 22 February 2020 and 7 March 2020, a few days before Italy went into full national lockdown.

Another document, dated 24 February 2020 and containing minutes from a European health security committee meeting, said “no exit screening [is] currently done in Italy”.

Locati said: “People were leaving our borders without being checked, which contributed to the spread of the virus in the rest of Europe – this is a serious fact that would emerge if a full inquiry was held.”

The only two parties to vote against the amendments to the inquiry were the centrist Italia Viva party, a small partner in the ruling coalition that includes the Democratic party, M5S and the League, and the opposition far-right Brothers of Italy.

According to minutes taken from a debate before the commission voted on the amendments on 8 July, Lisa Noja, a deputy with Italia Viva, said an in-depth study should be carried out “to understand what happened in the early stages of the pandemic, in order not to repeat the same mistakes”.

Among the parliamentarians to disagree were those from Brescia and Bergamo, the Lombardy town worst hit at the beginning of the pandemic, and Piero Fassino, from the Democratic party. “To extend the scope of the investigation of the public inquiry into the management of the pandemic by the Italian authorities [would have fed] the instrumental controversy that has already emerged in recent months,” Fassino said.

The commission is due to present its findings in 2023, when general elections are scheduled as well as a regional ballot in Lombardy, which is currently led by the League.

“It is clear that an inquiry of this kind would obviously compromise the results of the elections if the probe finds with certainty that there were responsibilities,” Locati said. “They are trying to offload responsibility as more information emerges, but they can no longer play this game.”

Paolo Casiraghi, who lives near Bergamo and lost three relatives to Covid-19 in March 2020, is among the people seeking compensation from the government in civil proceedings in Rome and has signed the petition pushing for a full inquiry.

“We need a more ample investigation as we need justice for innocent victims who suffered from the lack of preparedness of our country,” he said. “They told us everything was under control; instead, documents prove that this wasn’t the case.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Bereaved families call for acceleration of UK Covid inquiry after MPs’ report

Bereaved families have called for the Covid public inquiry to be accelerated and for ministers to apologise after a damning report by MPs on the handling of the pandemic. Dr Cathy Gardner, whose father died from coronavirus after his care home was infected by the discharge of untested patients in March 2020, said the government must appoint a chair for the planned inquiry now rather than by Christmas as Boris Johnson has promised.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Mark Drakeford meets bereaved families asking for Wales inquiry

Campaigners who lost loved ones in the pandemic say they have had an "incredibly positive" meeting with the first minister over their call for a Wales-specific public inquiry. Members of Covid Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru were invited to the meeting by Mark Drakeford. They also discussed topics such as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outbreaks#Italy#Milan#Italian#European#Democratic#The Five Star Movement
BBC

Covid in Scotland: No community transmission after Nike outbreak

Scotland's first recognised outbreak of Covid, which was traced to a Nike conference in Edinburgh, did not result in community transmission of the virus. A Public Health Scotland report found a single case among the 71 delegates led to 38 further infections. It was reported to Health Protection Scotland on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Czech hospital angered by unauthorised visit to see ailing president

Police in the Czech Republic will stop unauthorised hospital visits to the country’s ailing president, Miloš Zeman, after doctors treating him in intensive care complained that a leading political figure had called on him without their knowledge or permission. Prague’s central military hospital launched an internal inquiry after the speaker...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Place
Rome, IT
healio.com

Outbreak of mucormycosis seen in India during COVID pandemic

Mucormycosis is an opportunistic fungal infection that manifests in patients with low immunity. Although the fungus spores are ubiquitous in nature and found in the environment, fungal infections rarely occur in immunocompetent individuals. Amar Agarwal. In patients with low immunity, the spores are harbored in the lungs and nasal sinuses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Covid bereaved voice anguish at ‘ignored’ UK virus planning report

Families bereaved by Covid have expressed pain at revelations that a government exercise modelling a large-scale coronavirus outbreak recommended four years before the pandemic that better preparations were needed in key areas including building stockpiles of personal protective equipment (PPE) and a contact-tracing system. Following the Guardian’s revelations about the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Italian exports to China expanding beyond fashion industry

ROME, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Italian exports to China are set to grow for the third consecutive year, with Italian products playing an increasing role in the trade partnership. China has long been a key market for high-end Italian fashion items such as clothes, accessories, and jewelry, but now the trend is spreading to other areas.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Esperita García de Perez got her first vaccination against COVID-19 in May. That, along with her Catholic faith, made her feel better protected against the virus, and she had hoped to get her second shot of the Russia -developed Sputnik V vaccine a few weeks later. But the 88-year-old is still waiting. She was infected with the virus last month, and now her hopes for survival are pinned on the host of medications and home care she is receiving. Millions in developing nations from Latin America to the Middle East also are waiting for more doses of Sputnik V...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

More migrants reach Germany via 'Belarus route'

German authorities said Wednesday that the number of migrants arriving in the country via Poland and Belarus has gone up in recent months.German federal police said more than 4,300 people illegally crossed the border from Poland this year, with most of the migrants coming from Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Iran, German news agency dpa reported.While from January to July only 26 people traveling by the “Belarus route” were registered, 474 arrived in August, 1,914 in September and 1,934 in the first 11 days of October, federal police said.Most people are being put up at asylum reception centers in the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

US reaffirms support for easing WTO rules on COVID vaccines

A top U.S. trade official said Thursday the Biden administration remains committed to an easing of rules that protect the technology behind coronavirus vaccines so that they can be produced more widely.But ambassador Katherine Tai insisted that “we cannot will something into being” in negotiations on the issue at the World Trade Organization — because any such move requires all its member states to come on board. Tai, the U.S. trade representative, acknowledged that some outside the talks might perceive the U.S. to have maintained “silence” on the issue in recent months. That was after Washington took a stance...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

German minister faults airlines on Belarus migrant arrivals

Germany's foreign minister says airlines that fly would-be migrants to the European Union to Belarus should ask themselves whether they want to be part of a “smuggling ring” run by the country's authoritarian leader.Foreign Minister Heiko Maas comments Thursday to the Bild daily came as his country sees a significant rise in the number of migrants arriving via Belarus and neighboring Poland. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is among the EU leaders who have joined Poland in accusing the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the EU as a form of “hybrid war” in retaliation...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

The Guardian

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy