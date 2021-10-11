Royals projected arbitration salaries for 2022

On one hand, I’m sad that we are now embarking on days without baseball. We had one last Monday between the regular season and the first Wild Card game, but then we were all set for a full week plus. Then we had one on Wednesday. I guess, barring rainouts, we have a game every day through at least Wednesday, but that doesn’t change the fact that we’re closer to every day being without baseball and that’s quite sad. But if you’re a fan of a team not in the playoffs, it isn’t the worst thing because that means things can actually happen. How fast those things happen is a fair question given the fact that the CBA is about to expire, so I don’t think there’ll be a lot happening, but there’ll be awards and I’m sure some team will throw caution to the wind and make a move or two. My money is on the Padres and/or the Mariners, given their transactional nature.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO