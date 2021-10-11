CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner to take immediate medical leave

By Lisa Fickenscher
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHasbro’s longtime chief executive Brian Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence starting immediately, the company said Sunday. Goldner, 58, has been battling prostate cancer since 2014, he disclosed last year. In a letter to shareholders at the time, he said, “I will likely temporarily lose my hair for...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

