CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suffolk, VA

Suffolk Fire & Rescue investigate chemical exposure at commercial warehouse

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ILjl6_0cNp4yYE00

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue are investigating a chemical exposure of a worker at a warehouse.

Crews are currently on the scene of a chemical exposure of a worker Monday morning at the 100 Block of QVC Drive.

Officials were contacted at 11 a.m. and the first unit arrived on scene at 11:09 a.m.

Crews found a single patient complaining of difficulty breathing from an inhalation chemical exposure when they arrived.

The patient was unloading a container in the off loading dock when the exposure occurred. The patient was evaluated, treated, and transported to a local hospital.

The container was moved and isolated by the building’s staff and crews performed investigation, air monitoring, and product identification in the container.

Virginia Department of Emergency Management was contacted and the Hazardous Materials Officer is responding to the scene. Suffolk Fire Department is working to isolate the chemical that was in the container and the contents.

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffolk, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Rescue, VA
Suffolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Suffolk, VA
Government
Suffolk, VA
Accidents
WTKR News 3

Officer injured in crash involving Hampton Police

HAMPTON, Va. - An officer was injured in a crash involving Hampton Police in the area of Mercury Boulevard and Woodland Road in the Phoebus area of the city Tuesday night. Authorities didn't elaborate on the extent of the officer's injuries or what caused the crash. News 3 reporter Zak...
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Materials#Accident#Suffolk Fire Rescue#Suffolk Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
QVC
News Break
Politics
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy