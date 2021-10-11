CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Bernardino County, CA

Lauren Cho: Body found in search for missing N.J. woman

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RErV4_0cNp4sFs00

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Searchers in Southern California have found a body in the Yucca Valley desert, two months after Lauren Cho disappeared in the area.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says the human remains were found in rugged terrain. Now the coroner’s office is working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

The sheriff’s office had searched by air and on foot for Cho. She walked away from a rental house on June 28.

Her case is one of many involving people of color that don’t get much public attention, raising complaints of a phenomenon known as “missing white woman syndrome.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Seminole shooting suspect held on no bond; first degree murder charged added

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The suspect of two random shootings in Seminole is being held on no bond after his first appearance. Elijah McCray, 20, is facing numerous charges including first degree murder and attempted first degree murder. The first degree murder charge was just added on Friday after detectives were able to confirm […]
SEMINOLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Yucca Valley, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WFLA

Sheriff believes deputies stopped serial killer in Seminole

The Pinellas County Sheriff believes deputies stopped a serial killer. The sheriff said the man randomly shot and killed one person and injured another. The sheriff compares this situation to the Seminole Heights serial killer four years ago who put the entire bay area on edge.
SEMINOLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Search#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

WFLA

3K+
Followers
784
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy