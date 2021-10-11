CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ArtsWave brings back grant program supporting artists of color

By Bill Cieslewicz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtsWave’s grant program supporting Black and Brown artists in Greater Cincinnati will return for a second year. ArtsWave on Monday opened its second round of Truth and Reconciliation Project Grants for Black and Brown Artists. The program, made possible by a partnership between ArtsWave, the city of Cincinnati, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Duke Energy and Macy’s, is meant to uplift the artistry and experiences of people of color through projects addressing the dual themes of “truth” and “reconciliation.”

