Starbucks Stock Upgraded on U.S. Momentum
The shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) are up 1.3% at $112.71 this morning, after the coffee chain received an upgrade from Deutsche Bank to "buy" from "hold." The analyst in question noted the company's "incredible" momentum in the U.S., as well as its prospects of continued unit growth in China. Meanwhile, Bank of America reinstated its "buy" rating and $135 price target, citing continued growth in the specialty coffee segment.www.schaeffersresearch.com
