Pop music has always glorified the object of one’s affection. There is nothing one’s lover cannot do. They can protect and save us from the world and make us happy when we’re sad. This conceit has been incorporated into many meta-pop songs: the “I know they are just a regular person, but they do something no one else can” tunes to me. One wants to be “Bobby’s Girl” or with “A Guy Named Joe” because they make one feel special. The listener identifies with the desire of the singer rather than judges the person loved. They don’t want to be Bobby or Joe; they just want to be that person’s mate.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO