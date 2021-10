If you’ve not been able to catch them out on tour as of late, Knocked Loose have been playing a new song thought to be titled “Where Light Divides The Holler“. That song is rumored to be the opening track to an upcoming new EP from the band reportedly titled “A Tear In The Fabric Of Life“, which will be out before the year’s end (or maybe even much sooner if other rumors are to be believed.) For now you can take in some fan-filmed footage of this track below.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO