Joel Osteen's megachurch to give back $4.4M in PPP loans, reports say

 4 days ago

Lakewood Church, the megachurch led by Pastor Joel Osteen in Houston, says it will repay $4.4 million in COVID-19 disaster funds it received, according to reports.

The church was heavily criticized last December for receiving payments from the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program.

In a statement issued to the Houston Chronicle, the church defended its decision to seek support from the program.

"Like many organizations temporarily shuttered by the pandemic, this loan provided Lakewood Church short-term financial assistance in 2020 ensuring that its approximately 350 employees and their families would continue to receive a paycheck and full health care benefits," the church told the paper.

The church says neither Joel Osteen nor his wife, Victoria, received any of the money.

Comments / 20

BGONEidiot45
4d ago

So the separation of state and church finances is only relevant when a multi millionaire is collecting millions from the people. If they are tax exempt why would they be entitled to tax payers money....wth...

Reply(1)
11
PAM ROTH
3d ago

Should never have gotten this to start with! Not a little neighborhood chapel or church

Reply
8
Judy Duty
3d ago

Church plates akin to billionaire plates..the ever ending story...the rich get rich..the poor get poorer..

Reply
5
 

