Little Rock, AR

Little Rock police: 1 man injured in Sunday night shooting on MLK Drive

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after they say a man was injured in a Sunday night shooting.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the victim told officers he was walking on Martin Luther King Drive when he noticed a vehicle driving in the same area.

The victim stated that both the front and rear passenger pointed firearms out of the vehicle and fired approximately 15 shots.

Police: 16-year-old injured in Sunday night shooting near MLK Drive

Police said the victim was hit at least twice during the shooting.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the LRPD.

Police have not released any information on the suspect at this time.

