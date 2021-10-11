Little Rock police: 1 man injured in Sunday night shooting on MLK Drive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after they say a man was injured in a Sunday night shooting.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the victim told officers he was walking on Martin Luther King Drive when he noticed a vehicle driving in the same area.

The victim stated that both the front and rear passenger pointed firearms out of the vehicle and fired approximately 15 shots.

Police said the victim was hit at least twice during the shooting.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the LRPD.

Police have not released any information on the suspect at this time.

