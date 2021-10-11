CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giga Chikadze vs. Calvin Kattar Targeted For January

By Evan Wheeler
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago
UFC featherweight contenders, Giga Chikadze and Calvin Kattar are set to kick off the promotion's 2022 fight calendar. MMA Junkie's John Morgan and Nolan King were the first to report the news of the matchup, which is being scheduled for a yet-to-be-announced UFC Fight Night event on January 15. The promotion has yet to officially announce the bout though or finalize contracts for the fight. Chikadze is currently on a nine-fight winning streak and hasn't lost since June 2018. He dismantled Edson Barboza via a third-round TKO in his most recent Octagon outing back at UFC Vegas 35. Kattar on the other hand will try to rebound from a unanimous decision defeat to former UFC featherweight champion, Max Holloway, at UFC Fight Island 7 where Holloway landed a UFC record 445 significant strikes on the Boston, Methuen, Massachusetts native.

