Little Rock, AR

Police: 16-year-old injured in Sunday night shooting near MLK Drive

 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark- Little Rock police are investigating a Sunday night shooting near Martin Luther King Drive that left one boy injured.

Officers from the Little Rock Police Department responded to the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive. just after 7:45 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found a vehicle with a deflated tire and shattered windows parked on the side of the roadway in the 1400 block of Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive.

Officers said they did not find a victim, but they spoke to a witness who they reported helped the victim after the shooting.

According to authorities, the witness said the shooter fired shots inside the victim’s car at the intersection and sped off. The witness told authorities that the victim exited the car and approached her car for help.

Police said the victim called his mother while the witness helped move his vehicle out of the road.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not released any information on suspects at this time.

