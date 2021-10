Courtesy of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Omo, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby hippo, is here to brighten your Monday morning!

The zoo says that his keepers estimate that he must weight between 230 and 250 pounds, judging by his size.

While that seems like quite a lot already, remember that his mom weighs over 3,000 pounds!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.