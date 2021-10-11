Professional Murder Music To Debut New Track “Everending” This Month

After the COVID-19 pandemic put live music and song production on hold last March, things are finally starting to look up and get back on track. Artists left and right can release new music again, and Cool Set is one of them. Cool Set is the newest musical duo to come out of Dallas, Texas. Before they came to be, Jose Sandoval and Tex Sirisawat were chasing after their individual music dreams. Jose was in an indie-rock band in 2012 and attended the Musician's Institute in California; his song "Unwind" went viral on Spotify with over 1 million streams. Tex used to play around in punk and indie rock bands where he jumped from jamming on the keys to rocking the drums; one of them signed to Idol Records. The two came together through a mutual friend, and the rest is history.

