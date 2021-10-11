CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professional Murder Music To Debut New Track “Everending” This Month

Cover picture for the articleProfessional Murder Music are readying their second new single of the year for a Halloween (October 31st) release. That song is titled “Everending” and will feature a guest spot from Forget Your Friends vocalist Charlie Kennedy. Further new offerings from Professional Murder Music are expected in the months ahead. Last...

