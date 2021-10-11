Column: How 'traditional' CT became a hub for Modernist architects like the 'Harvard 5'
Wedged between the colossus of New York City and New England’s capital, Boston, Connecticut was declared “a land of steady habits” in 1827, by Boston’s own Commercial Gazette. That branding extends to the common perception that Connecticut’s architecture is as exciting as vanilla ice cream. It then may surprise some that Connecticut is actually home to some of the most fertile fields of expression in Modern Architecture.www.ctpost.com
Comments / 0