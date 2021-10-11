Wake up and smell the cannabis, Sonoma County
Reader opinion by Deborah A. Eppstein and Craig S. Harrison. Sonoma County swung and missed three times in its effort to establish a successful cannabis ordinance. The board of supervisors (BOS) recently approved a temporary moratorium on permitting because it realized its flawed policy enables illegal operations. The BOS should hit pause by extending the moratorium and get the policy right for both commercial growers and neighborhoods.sonomasun.com
