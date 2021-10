(Pocket-lint) - Traditional keyboards are notoriously clunky and inconvenient. They’re often large, take up considerable space on your work desk, have to be hooked to your computer, and can’t travel with you. They may have served their purpose in traditional, stationary workspaces, but their relevance is quickly fading in the new age of wireless connectivity and a work-from-anywhere mindset. You very well can’t carry your keyboard back and forth between your home and office or while travelling, can you?

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO