Nice to meet you
“Kino is like the love child of Jesse Eisenberg and an oatmeal raisin cookie” — Jessie W. (Deputy opinion editor at The Daily Californian) I’m Kino: the cereal guy from last week. It’s very nice to meet you. I know it’s weird to introduce myself after sharing so much last week. I actually had an entire article written and ready to publish about my aversion toward birds, but I realized that stories are better enjoyed when you have some sort of relationship with the storyteller. So, instead of a story about birds, I’ll take some time to talk about myself — after all, I am going to be here every Monday, at least for a while.www.dailycal.org
