Family Relationships

Haunts and Jaunts: More conversations with my mom

By Stephanie Dolan
Southside Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI like to think I’m a funny guy. My sense of humor has always helped me to get through some tough situations. In 2013, my mother contracted spinal meningitis. She was alone in her house in southern Kentucky, thinking she just had the flu. Her back and neck hurt…along with fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, and lethargy. She didn’t want to bother me with it, so she didn’t call. She isolated herself in the sun-room of her home for several days until my Aunt June, curious that she hadn’t visited, took the drive and found her. Then I was called. The small hospital in Russell Springs couldn’t handle that type of situation, so she was transported north to Lexington, Ky. I called my brother Kerry in Florida and we met there.

