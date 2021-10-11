CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teammates, family gather for funeral of Aaron Lowe

By Jeff Tavss
 4 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — Family and University of Utah teammates gathered in Texas for the funeral of Aaron Lowe.

Lowe was shot and killed outside a Salt Lake City house party two weeks ago.

The University of Utah football team flew to Texas early Monday. A photo of the flight with the caption, "Headed to Dallas for you, A Lowe," was shared on the team's Twitter account.

Lowe's funeral was held at the Family Cathedral of Praise in Mesquite, a suburb of Dallas. Lowe graduated from West Mesquite High School before attending the University of Utah.

After an investigation, Buk M. Buk was arrested on Oct. 3 for the murder of Lowe, along with attempted murder of a woman who he allegedly also shot, but he has yet to be formally charged for the crimes.

The family asks that donations be made to the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship in the name of Aaron Lowe. Jordan and Lowe were close friends, with Lowe wearing Jordan's No. 22 jersey this year to honor his friend.

