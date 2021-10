According to the latest survey done by StackOverflow, python is the most searched and tagged programming language in the world. It has one of the biggest active communities of developers. Python is so famous among beginners because of its simple syntax and easy-to-learn fundamentals. It is a versatile language that can be used to create almost everything in the software industry. One of the biggest advantages of python is its one-liners and packages that can do any task with few lines of code. Having so many built-in functionalities, there are some hacks that you should remember while coding in python. In this blog, I will be sharing 30 Python Hacks Every Developer Should Know.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 4 DAYS AGO