FAYETTEVILLE — No. 17 Arkansas and UAPB will meet on Saturday, Oct. 23, in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium with the kickoff set for 11 a.m. and televised on the SEC Network.

Arkansas, 4-2, plays host to Auburn this weekend in Fayetteville while UAPB, 1-4, will host Southern University.

