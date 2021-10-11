Dolphins drop to 1-4, worst point differential in league

The Colts’ defense will go against a quarterback they know all too well after he spent most of his career either as a starter or backup in Indy. Eberflus has plenty of reasons to be familiar with Jacoby Brissett, and the Colts probably know his strengths and weaknesses better than any other NFL team. Brissett played well in his first start in a Dolphins uniform, but he is just not a dynamic passer that can lead an offense. He had 49 passing attempts for just 215 yards, good for 4.38 YPA, a laughable number. In fact, his running back Myles Gaskin had more yards per carry than Brissett had yards per attempt! The Colts defense has been really bad to start off the season, and are nowhere close to the expectations they set for themselves for this campaign. If the unit is to shake off the rough start, what better matchup than this one?

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO