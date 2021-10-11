CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Ball Zoo goes ‘boo’ on Halloween

By Danielle Nelson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn annual Halloween event will return to John Ball Zoo for two weekends. Zoo Goes Boo will be held from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 22-24, at the zoo on 1300 W. Fulton St. Zoo members can enter an hour early at 9 a.m. Guests are invited to...

