Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli ‘Super Excited’ As Mom Returns To Acting

By Anne King
celebratingthesoaps.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Jade Giannulli was thrilled when the news broke that her mother, disgraced Hallmark Channel actress Lori Loughlin was heading back to TV. Loughlin will be reprising her role as Abigail Stanton on the Hallmark spinoff When Hope Calls on GAC Family. Olivia Jade recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight, saying that she is “super excited” that her mother is returning to acting.

countryliving.com

Hallmark Sets the Record Straight About Lori Loughlin's Return to 'When Calls the Heart'

Let's get this out of the way: Lori Loughlin is not returning to When Calls the Heart. In late September, Deadline reported that the actress was heading back to TV as Abigail Stanton roughly two years after Hallmark cut ties with her for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. Many assumed that her character would head back to Hope Valley to join Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), Lucas (Chris McNally) and the rest of the crew on When Calls the Heart (makes sense!), but, in fact, Lori will reprise her role as Abigail on When Hope Calls, set to return for season 2 on a new network, GAC Family.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Television Q&A: Will Lori Loughlin return to Hallmark?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: Will Hallmark ever bring back and air any of Lori Loughlin’s movies? Yes, she was caught up in the college admission scandal, but she has paid for her indiscretions in both time and monetarily. We do miss them. A: We could argue...
