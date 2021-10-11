Donors pledge $223M aimed at reducing methane emissions

Energy exporter Canada on Monday promised tough action against methane, a major contributor to climate change, as momentum builds for an ambitious global deal in Glasgow next month. Twenty-four more nations pledged action against methane in a virtual meeting led by the United States and the European Union, which earlier announced a joint initiative on the potent gas. Canada will aim to reduce methane from its oil and gas sector by at least 75 percent by 2030 from 2012 levels, becoming the first country to back a goal by the International Energy Agency, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said. "A 75 percent target is an important goal, and we encourage other oil- and gas-producing nations to adopt it," he said.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO