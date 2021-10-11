CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donors pledge $223M aimed at reducing methane emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of philanthropic donors said Monday they will spend more than $220 million to reduce global methane emissions, the largest private commitment ever toward this effort. Methane, the main component of natural gas, is one of the most potent agents of climate damage, gushing up by...

