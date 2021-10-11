CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storms, some severe, to continue today; another round likely mid-week

By David C.L. Bauer
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThunderstorms, some potentially severe, are likely across west-central Illinois most of today. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service. The storm system also could be capable of producing isolated hail and tornadoes, according to forecasters. The risk of damaging storms will return Wednesday...

