Best Hair Crimpers of 2021

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

You probably have a curling iron or straightener, but have you considered adding a hair crimper to your arsenal of beauty tools? Crimpers can create a range of voluminous looks, from loose, bouncy curls to short, fluffy waves.

Hair crimpers come in a variety of shapes and sizes — this is great for diversifying styling options but can make picking the right one difficult. Below, you’ll find a lineup of tools that create salon-worthy crimped hair. Explore the options, and you may just find your new daily staple!

The Best Hair Crimper You Can Buy

The Best Overall Hair Crimper: Coidak Triple Barrel Hair Waver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14EeGx_0cNoyl8l00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $21.99

Natural-looking waves, silky smooth tresses, and just minutes to beautiful hair—need we say more? The Coidak Triple Barrel Hair Waver will help you create the loose, beachy waves of your dreams. Built with 3 ceramic barrels that distribute balanced heat in under 60 seconds, this hair waver will give you elegant tresses no matter what your hair type is.

The Coidak iron comes with a heat-resistant glove for extra protection, plus a set of hair clips to streamline styling. You can easily switch up your look by experimenting with different angles, amounts of hair, and temperatures. However you choose to style, the Coidak Triple Barrel Hair Waver will give you long-lasting looks without damaging your hair.

The Best Hair Crimper for Beginners: LAYADO 3 Barrel Curling Iron Hair Waver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGm0s_0cNoyl8l00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $25.99

At some point, we’ve all had an unpleasant experience with a curling iron that’s resulted in a burn. With hair crimping being a two-hand task, a little extra protection is helpful to prevent the hot iron from making contact with skin. This crimping tool from LAYADO has an anti-scald design and insulated tip to protect your fingers while styling.

The beginner-friendly iron also comes with heat-resistant gloves to double down on burn protection. Plus, the iron keeps the temperature on the moderate side with a maximum of 410°F. With a bit of practice and this easy-to-use tool, you’ll be on your way to creating salon-worthy styles!

The Best Hair Crimper for Beachy Waves: TOP4EVER 3 Barrel Curling Iron Hair Crimper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkRfZ_0cNoyl8l00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $17.99

For bouncy, beachy waves like Maisie Williams rocked at Paris Fashion Week, this triple-barrel iron from TOP4EVER will give you professional-looking hairdos that last throughout the day. With the iron’s 25-centimeter barrels, you can create soft, shiny waves in a matter of minutes compared to single-barrel irons.

The ceramic barrels heat up to temperature in less than a minute and help up your hair’s shine factor while managing frizz. With a maximum temperature of 410°, you’ll get just enough heat to create styles that last without damaging your locks with extra-high heat.

The Best Budget-Friendly Hair Crimper: Ten-Tatent Hair Curling Iron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q5Xux_0cNoyl8l00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $12.99

Who knew you could create beautiful, voluminous hairstyles for less than the cost of your lunch? The Ten-Tatent Hair Curling Iron is a killer value at only $12.99—and when you consider that it comes with an insulation glove to take safety up a notch, the bargain gets even better.

This curling iron has a ceramic triple-barrel body that creates natural, elegant “S” curls. Heated ceramic produces negatively charged ions to create soft, shiny waves. This iron only has two heat settings—338°F and 429°F—so it may not be the best fit for those with frail, thin hair.

The Best Hair Crimper for Creating Different Styles: HANMEI Crimper Hair Iron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DMiQ_0cNoyl8l00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $25.99

With four interchangeable plates that you can switch out to create different styles, the HANMEI Crimper Hair Iron can help you diversify your do from one day to the next. Whether you’re in the mood for silky, straight tresses or effortlessly messy waves, this device can make it all happen with a single tool.

This hair crimping tool uses tourmaline and ceramic to emit negative ions to make your hair look smooth, shiny, and healthy. The ceramic coating also works to protect your hair from unwanted heat damage while helping to create salon-worthy styles in a snap!

The Best Hair Crimper for 80s-Inspired Styles: Gold N Hot Professional Ceramic 2-Inch Hair Crimper Iron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GRgF_0cNoyl8l00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $32.92

If you’re inspired to recreate the fluffy, crimped hairstyles of the 80s, the Gold N Hot Professional Ceramic Iron is the perfect tool to take you back in time. Equipped with 2-inch plates that create short, tight waves, this iron will add beautiful texture to your tresses.

Gold N Hot’s crimper heats up to 450°F with a range of temperature settings to fit various hair types. The 6-foot, tangle-free swivel cord makes it easy to move around to different sections of your hair, while finger rests at the top of the plates simplify two-hand styling. With this iron in your lineup, you can create decade-defining styles with ease.

The Best Hair Crimper for Frizzy Hair: CkeyiN Interchangeable Hair Crimper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIio1_0cNoyl8l00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $26.89

If you have naturally frizzy locks, you may have shied away from crimped hair in the past to avoid magnifying the frizz. However, the CkeyiN Interchangeable Hair Crimper works wonders when it comes to creating frizz-free styles. Even in humid environments, this crimping tool can give your hair a smooth, sleek upgrade.

The iron comes with four interchangeable plates to help you achieve pin-straight, flipped, or wavy hairstyles. Its anti-static ceramic design helps to reduce static and flyaways while supercharging shine. Whether your hair is dyed, damaged, coarse, or curly, this iron is suitable for all hair types.

The Best Hair Crimper for Quick Styling: MBHAIR Ceramic Crimper Iron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zpPK9_0cNoyl8l00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $21.89

If you’re interested in beautiful hairstyles but aren’t thrilled about the idea of spending hours in front of the mirror, the MBHair Ceramic Crimper Iron can style your hair on the fly. This iron is easy to operate and has a comfortable, ergonomic handle to streamline the styling process. Even beginners can count on quicker styling!

Additionally, this tool from MBHair helps to eliminate static while locking in hydration. The plates apply direct heat to give a super-smooth effect without slipping down the hair. With 5 different heat settings and the ability to reach 430°F in just 30 seconds, you’ll be out the door with beautiful locks in no time!

The Best Hair Crimper for Travel: DSHOW 4-in-1 Hair Crimper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rIznh_0cNoyl8l00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $29.99

Next time you set out to travel, you’ll want to add the DSHOW 4-in-1 Hair Crimper to the top of your packing list. Equipped with a set of interchangeable ceramic wave plates, this tool is the perfect all-in-one iron to create a variety of styles while you’re exploring new locations.

With dual voltage capability, this crimper is compatible with all of your international adventures. Are you exploring a humid oasis? Worry not! The titanium ceramic plates help to fight frizz while creating styles that last all day. Thanks to blazing-fast heating and an easy-to-use ergonomic design, you can spend more time enjoying your vacation instead of getting ready.

The Best Hair Crimper for Volume: UKLISS Hair Crimper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bORyv_0cNoyl8l00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $19.99

Are you looking to take your hair to new heights by adding some volume? The UKLISS Hair Crimper will do just the trick! This tool is specially designed to fluff up your do with 2-inch plates that add size and dimension to every strand. Choose from 4 temperature levels that heat up to 446°F to deliver long-lasting styles.

Use the UKLISS Hair Crimper near your roots for effortless volume, or take the traditional route and apply heat all around your head for small, tight waves. Each plate is made of a titanium-ceramic glaze to ensure quick, even heat while preventing damage.

Which Hair Crimper is best for your Life & Style?

As you can see, hair crimpers are excellent tools for giving your hair a volume upgrade and adding beautiful, coiled waves to your tresses. When selecting the best hair crimper for you, it’s most important to consider the style you want to achieve.

For effortless beachy waves, consider one of the larger, triple-barrel options. For small, angular waves, pick one of the more traditional plated crimpers. Once you’ve selected the type of crimper that fits your personal style, choose the model that’s most compatible with your hair type — happy styling!

In Style

Tracee Ellis Ross Made the No-Pants Look Seasonally Appropriate

Celebrities aren't just like us when it comes to getting dressed. While most of the world needs to wear a bottom and a top, famous faces often get away with a Winnie the Pooh-style outfit with just a top and no pants, skirt, or shorts below. Tracee Ellis Ross is the latest celeb to opt for a blazer with no pants, but she did acknowledge the changing seasons by adding patterned tights to take the no-pants look out of the summer and into her birthday season, albeit a little bit early.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
betteryoumag.com

The Best Color-Depositing Shampoos to Revive Hair Color

Whether you spent hours at the salon or invested in a DIY job from your own bathroom, nothing feels as good as having fresh hair color. But once some time has passed and your hair has been through many washes or plenty of time with heat tools, that perfect color can become a thing of the past. Auburn locks can easily fade, for example, or caramel highlights can turn brassy. But the best color-depositing shampoos are here to save the day—or, at least your hair color.
HAIR CARE
Allure

The Best Heat-Protectant Sprays for Every Hair Texture

In the same way that you wouldn't just sit under the hot sun without putting on sunscreen, you absolutely should not put a 400-degree hot tool on your hair without first using a heat protectant. These necessary hair-care products build a boundary between your hair and the heat, which staves off breakage, frizz, and all-around damage to the follicle.
HAIR CARE
naturallycurly.com

The Best Hair Moments on Black-ish, According to its Stylists

To say that Black-ish has made a significant cultural and societal impact on the way audiences view the modern Black family is an understatement. Created by Kenya Barris, the ABC series revolves around the lives of an upper class African-American family that takes viewers through the individual experiences of the characters and how they navigate socio political issues. Black-ish stars amazing talent such as Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburn, Marcus Scribner, and Miles Brown. Each character is infused with personality, intelligence, and opinions on modern day hot button topics such as Black Lives Matter and police brutality that have made them forces on and off the screen. As one of the prominent Black families on television, viewers have grown to watch the family evolve over 7 seasons and gravitate to their stunning styles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Real Simple

The 6 Best Hair Growth Products on Sale at Amazon—All for $40 or Less

It may only be October, but Amazon has already released tons of Black Friday-level deals to kick off the holiday season. As part of the massive sale, the retailer is adding new beauty deals every day from now through October 25, including major discounts on skincare, makeup, and hair products. And in the hair care category, we found tons of top-rated hair-thickening products on sale for $40 or less.
HAIR CARE
SPY

The Best Hair Masks and How To Apply Them

There’s a lot that goes into proper hair care for long, luscious locks. From choosing the right shampoo for your hair type, to conditioning properly and using a comb that gets all the tangles out without causing damage, hair care is a delicate balance no matter what type of mane you’ve got.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

The Best Ties for Thin Hair a Stylist Says Won’t Cause Breakage

Wrestling to pull out your ponytail is, at best, an uncomfortable process. And if you're not careful, the wrong elastic can yank out an entire clump of hair along with it—particularly if you have delicate strands. Your trick for avoiding any unnecessary shedding, according to celebrity hairstylist Michael Dueñas, lies in choosing the right hair tie. Which is why he suggests using one of the best hair ties for thin hair.
HAIR CARE
marthastewart.com

The Best Hair Drying Tools for All Hair Types

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've ever tried to recreate a professional blowout from the comfort of your own home, only to be left with sore arms and limp hair, you're not alone. But what if we told you that attaining salon-grade strands is as easy as finding the right drying tools for your hair type and texture? While you might assume that any dryer or hot air brush will do, picking the option for your specific needs could mean the difference between frizzy or silky strands. What's more, investing in a quality styling tool can actually cut dry time in half, making your beauty routine a little more efficient and stress-free. But with so many devices on the market, it can quickly become overwhelming to comb through the endless iterations—which is why we did the work for you and assembled a list of several expert-approved hair drying tools for all hair types and budgets.
HAIR CARE
WGNtv.com

Best Fall hair trends of 2021: Tones, cuts, & accessories

While you stock up on cozy sweaters and fall boots, there’s one other trend you can hop on: this season’s hair trends. Here to walk us through the latest styles are owners and stylists at Meraki Room Chicago – Diana Monteleone and Dani McLaren.
CHICAGO, IL
Life and Style Weekly

The Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Curly Hair of 2021

Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Curly hair — the envy of all those with straight hair. Yet, challenging at the same time. From frizz to limpness, if you have curly hair, you know what we’re talking about. Several products, tools, and styling tips promise to help with curly hair woes, but the first step starts in the shower. Finding the best shampoo and conditioner for your curly hair is key to creating healthy, shiny curls.
HAIR CARE
Cosmopolitan

30 Best Spring 2022 Hair Trends and Products to Try...Now

Maybe the only thing that excites me more than a spring makeup or nail trend (and best believe I love a good pastel moment) is a spring hairstyle. By the end of winter, I'm beyond ready to shed my layers, beanies, and jacket hoods and try something different with my hair that doesn't involve untangling it from my scarf, ya feel me? And this year, I'm *especially* excited, because the spring 2022 hair trends are so good. On the Fashion Week runways this season, we saw some old '90s faves, lots of accessorizing, a bunch of cool updos, and a ton of hairstyles that embraced each model's own texture. Excited? Same. So keep scrolling for some hair looks you'll want to wear all spring long, plus the tools and products you'll need to try them out yourself.
HAIR CARE
koreaproductpost.com

Bu:tiPure Hair Color – The Best Hair Color from Korean Cosmetic PLAND

BU:TIPURE Hair Color from PLAND is a range of one-day hair colors that are super easy to apply and equally easy to remove! No dye, just coloring!. Getting a bang on hair and hair make-up is everyone’s dream. When you select products to style or set your hair, it must be a top-quality product from the best brands. Haircare is also an essential thing to consider. You need to protect hair health and invest in products that will make it look cool. Hair coloring will never look so much fun after you get to know this holy grail product.
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

These Are the 8 Best Curling Irons to Fake Thicker Hair (Really)

I’ll give you the bad news first. Here it goes: There’s no magic potion for thickening hair that’s naturally thin. I know this better than anyone. No matter how much I’ve wished it to be true, my naturally fine hair hasn’t transformed into the super-voluminous ’90s-supermodel ’do of my dreams. Now for the good news: We fine-haired people aren’t powerless. In fact, there are a variety of things we can do to support our strands and give the appearance of body and density.
HAIR CARE
Life and Style Weekly

The Best Hair Straightener of 2021

Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Is there a more empowering feeling than leaving a salon appointment with sleek, freshly styled hair? When your tresses are tamed to perfection, there’s nothing you can’t do. Luckily, there are plenty of hair straightening tools that can help you achieve salon-quality results from the comfort of home.
HAIR CARE
primewomen.com

The Best Hair Styling Tools for Women Over 50

Wouldn’t it be nice if every day was a good hair day? It seems like an unattainable goal, but with the right tools, you can at least make your best effort and put your best foot forward. While good hair products, like quality shampoos, conditioners, and styling gels, can make a world of difference, the actual tools you use to style your hair for the day can be the determining factor of a hit or miss hair day. I know I personally have a much better day when I go out feeling and looking my best, and a big part of that is how my hair looks.
HAIR CARE
therighthairstyles.com

7 Best Deep Conditioning Treatments to Keep Your Hair Healthy

Is your hair dry and brittle, or maybe you struggle to detangle your locks and tame the frizz? Deep conditioners come to the rescue. Implementing these treatments in your regular hair care routine will take it to a whole new level. All you need to do is find the right products to suit your hair type and deep condition your hair regularly. Let’s explore the variety of deep conditioners and find out which will work for you best.
HAIR CARE
